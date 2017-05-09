版本:
2017年 5月 10日

BRIEF-Acacia Communications reports Q1 GAAP diluted EPS of $0.86

May 9 Acacia Communications Inc

* Acacia Communications reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 revenue $114.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $112.4 million

* Sees Q2 revenue $85.0 million to $95.0 million

* Sees Q2 non-GAAP diluted EPS $0.22 to $0.35

* Q1 GAAP diluted EPS of $0.86 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
