BRIEF-Acacia Communications reports Q4 earnings per share $1.55

Feb 23 Acacia Communications Inc-

* Acacia Communications Inc qtrly revenue of $142.4 million, increased 108% year-over-year

* Acacia Communications Inc qtrly gaap diluted eps of $1.55

* Acacia Communications reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Acacia Communications Inc qtrly non-gaap diluted eps of $0.94

* Acacia communications inc sees Q1 non-gaap diluted eps $ 0.63 to $ 0.70

* Acacia communications inc sees Q1 revenue $ 108.0 million to $ 114.0 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.90, revenue view $139.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.78, revenue view $137.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
