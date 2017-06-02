BRIEF-Acacia getting support from parent Barrick Gold to resolve Tanzania export ban -CEO

June 2 Acacia Mining Plc:

* CEO says getting support from parent barrick gold to resolve export ban in Tanzania

* CEO says if chooses to shut Bulyanhulu mine in Tanzania cost would be $30 million

* CEO says will put Tanzanian Bulyanhulu mine under care and maintenance if reaches impasse in talks with government Further company coverage: (Reporting by Zandi Shabalala and Esha Vaish)