版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 2日 星期五 20:44 BJT

BRIEF-Acacia getting support from parent Barrick Gold to resolve Tanzania export ban -CEO

June 2 Acacia Mining Plc:

* CEO says getting support from parent barrick gold to resolve export ban in Tanzania

* CEO says if chooses to shut Bulyanhulu mine in Tanzania cost would be $30 million

* CEO says will put Tanzanian Bulyanhulu mine under care and maintenance if reaches impasse in talks with government Further company coverage: (Reporting by Zandi Shabalala and Esha Vaish)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐