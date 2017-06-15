版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 15日 星期四 16:35 BJT

BRIEF-Acacia Mining sticks to 2017 output guidance as Tanzania export ban persists

June 15 Acacia Mining:

* CEO says needs to address lack of trust between Tanzanian government and company

* CEO says no change at this stage to full-year production guidance Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zandi Shabalala; Editing by Dale Hudson)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐