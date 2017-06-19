版本:
BRIEF-Acacia research corp says co's subsidiaries entered into agreement with Vizio

June 19 Acacia Research Corp

* Acacia research corp - co's subsidiaries entered into an agreement with vizio, inc - sec filing

* Acacia research- agreement resolves patent litigation pending in united states district court for district of delaware and eastern district of texas Source text - (bit.ly/2sLtkRV) Further company coverage:
