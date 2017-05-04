版本:
2017年 5月 5日 星期五 04:47 BJT

BRIEF-Acacia Research reports Q1 non-gaap loss per share $0.08

May 4 Acacia Research Corp

* Acacia Research reports first quarter financial results

* Q1 non-gaap loss per share $0.08

* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.24

* Q1 revenue fell 64 percent to $8.854 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.10, revenue view $25.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
