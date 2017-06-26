版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 26日 星期一 18:17 BJT

BRIEF-Acacia's units sign patent license agreement with ZTE Corp

June 26 Acacia Research Corp:

* Acacia subsidiaries enter into patent license agreement with ZTE Corporation

* Acacia research - agreement resolves litigation actions pending in US district court for eastern district of Texas, in Mannheim district court of Germany

* Acacia research - units Saint Lawrence Communications, Saint Lawrence Communications GMBH entered into patent license agreement with ZTE Corporation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
