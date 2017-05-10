BRIEF-Acadia Healthcare amends Credit Facility for interest expense savings of about $3.6 mln annually

May 10 Acadia Healthcare Company Inc:

* Acadia Healthcare announces additional expected interest expense savings with latest debt repricing

* Amended its Amended and Restated Credit Facility to lower interest rate on its Tranche B Term Loans

* Interest expense savings expect from amendment total approximately $3.6 million annually

* Amendment lowers applicable interest rates by 25 basis points from 3.00% to 2.75% on co's Tranche B-1 and Tranche B-2 Term Loans