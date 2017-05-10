BRIEF-Acadia Healthcare amends Credit Facility for interest expense savings of about $3.6 mln annually

BRIEF-Toshiba picks Japan govt-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
June 21 Toshiba Corp picks Japan government-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
May 10 Acadia Healthcare Company Inc:
* Acadia Healthcare announces additional expected interest expense savings with latest debt repricing
* Amended its Amended and Restated Credit Facility to lower interest rate on its Tranche B Term Loans
* Interest expense savings expect from amendment total approximately $3.6 million annually
* Amendment lowers applicable interest rates by 25 basis points from 3.00% to 2.75% on co's Tranche B-1 and Tranche B-2 Term Loans Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, June 21 Toshiba Corp said its board has chosen a Japanese government-led consortium as the preferred bidder for the conglomerate's prized flash memory chip business.
* Toshiba volatile after news to pick govt-led Japan-U.S.-Korea group to buy chip unit