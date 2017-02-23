版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 24日 星期五 05:35 BJT

BRIEF-Acadia Healthcare Q4 GAAP EPS $0.48

Feb 23 Acadia Healthcare Company Inc

* Acadia Healthcare reports fourth quarter GAAP EPS of $0.48 and adjusted EPS of $0.59 from continuing operations

* Q4 earnings per share $0.48 from continuing operations

* Q4 revenue $702.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $708.4 million

* Sees Q1 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.45 to $0.47

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $2.40 to $2.50

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.48

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $2.85 billion to $2.9 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐