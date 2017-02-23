BRIEF-Acadia Healthcare Q4 GAAP EPS $0.48

Feb 23 Acadia Healthcare Company Inc
* Acadia Healthcare reports fourth quarter GAAP EPS of $0.48
and adjusted EPS of $0.59 from continuing operations
* Q4 earnings per share $0.48 from continuing operations
* Q4 revenue $702.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $708.4
million
* Sees Q1 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.45 to $0.47
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $2.40 to $2.50
* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.48
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $2.85 billion to $2.9 billion
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.55 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
