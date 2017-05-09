BRIEF-Acadia Pharmaceuticals reports Q1 revenue $15.3 million

May 9 Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Acadia Pharmaceuticals reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 revenue $15.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $15.2 million

* Q1 loss per share $0.72

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.73 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc says plan to advance Alzheimer's disease psychosis (ad psychosis) program into phase III in second half of 2017