BRIEF-Acadian Timber says Q1 earnings per share C$0.28

May 3 Acadian Timber Corp

* Acadian Timber Corp. reports strong first quarter results

* Qtrly net sales C$23.1 million versus C$21.4 million

* Q1 earnings per share C$0.28

* Q1 earnings per share view C$0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
