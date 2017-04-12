版本:
BRIEF-Acasti Pharma says has successfully completed two Phase 1, two Phase 2 clinical trials with Capre

April 12 Acasti Pharma Inc

* Acasti Pharma Inc - has successfully completed two Phase 1 and two Phase 2 clinical trials with Capre for treatment of hypertriglyceridemia

* Acasti Pharma Inc - outcome of recent end-of-phase 2 meeting with U.S. FDA confirmed that Phase 3 program is on track to start late 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
