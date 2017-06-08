版本:
BRIEF-ACCC says it will not oppose propose merger of Dow Chemical Company DuPont in Australia

June 8 Australian Competition And Consumer Commission:

* Will not oppose propose merger of Dow Chemical Company Dupont in Australia

* "Considers that these competition concerns will be addressed by global divestments &, subject to those occurring, will not oppose merger in Australia" Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/2s5k0aZ]
