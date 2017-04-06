版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 6日 星期四 09:12 BJT

BRIEF-ACCC says takes action against Apple "over alleged misleading consumer guarantee representations"

April 6 Australian Competition and Consumer Commission :

* ACCC takes action against apple "over alleged misleading consumer guarantee representations"

* Accc-Commenced investigation after reports relating to ‘error 53' which disabled some consumers’ ipads or iphones after downloading update to apple’s ‘ios’ operating system Source text : (bit.ly/2nMoZYc) Further company coverage:
