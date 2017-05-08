版本:
BRIEF-Accelerate Diagnostics announces proposed public offering of common stock

May 8 Accelerate Diagnostics Inc

* Accelerate Diagnostics announces proposed public offering of common stock

* Accelerate Diagnostics Inc says has commenced an underwritten public offering of 2.5 million shares of its common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
