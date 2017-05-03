版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 4日 星期四 04:44 BJT

BRIEF-Accelerate Diagnostics reports Q1 sales $530,000

May 3 Accelerate Diagnostics Inc

* Accelerate Diagnostics reports 191 instruments under contract and 3X revenue growth for first quarter 2017

* Q1 sales $530,000 versus $163,000

* Q1 loss per share $0.27

* Q1 revenue view $1.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐