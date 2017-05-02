版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 3日 星期三 05:55 BJT

BRIEF-Acceleron announces management change

May 2 Acceleron Pharma Inc:

* Acceleron announces management change

* Acceleron Pharma Inc - Steven Ertel, due to medical reasons, will transition from his role as executive vice president and chief operating officer

* Acceleron Pharma Inc - Ertel was recently diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
