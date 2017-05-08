BRIEF-Acceleron Pharma qtrly loss per share $0.66

BRIEF-Thermon Group files for mixed shelf of up to $250 mln
* Thermon Group Holdings Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $250 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2sy7LRu) Further company coverage:
May 8 Acceleron Pharma Inc
* Acceleron pharma reports first quarter 2017 operational and financial results
* Acceleron pharma inc - collaboration revenue for q1 was $3.7 million
* Acceleron pharma inc qtrly loss per share $0.66
* Acceleron pharma inc - plans to initiate luspatercept phase 3 trial in first-line, lower-risk mds in early 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Willbros Group Inc - on June 16, 2017, co amended loan, security and guaranty agreement dated as of August 7, 2013 - SEC filing
AUSTIN, Texas, June 20 At least nine passengers and one crew member were injured by turbulence on a United Airlines flight between Panama City and Houston on Tuesday, the airline said.