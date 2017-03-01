BRIEF-Acceleron Q4 loss per share $0.51

March 1 Acceleron Pharma Inc:

* Acceleron reports fourth quarter and year ended 2016 operational and financial results

* Acceleron Pharma Inc says outlined plans to initiate several new clinical trials in 2017

* Acceleron Pharma Inc says luspatercept phase 3 trials to complete enrollment in both MDS and beta-thalassemia trials in 2H 2017

* Qtrly loss per share $0.51

* Qtrly collaboration revenue $3.4 million versus $3.8 million