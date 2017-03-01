BRIEF-Acceleron Q4 loss per share $0.51

UPDATE 1-BNP Paribas pays $350 mln to settle New York currency probe
NEW YORK, May 24 French bank BNP Paribas on Wednesday agreed to pay $350 million to New York’s banking regulator to resolve a probe of misconduct in its foreign exchange business.
March 1 Acceleron Pharma Inc:
* Acceleron reports fourth quarter and year ended 2016 operational and financial results
* Acceleron Pharma Inc says outlined plans to initiate several new clinical trials in 2017
* Acceleron Pharma Inc says luspatercept phase 3 trials to complete enrollment in both MDS and beta-thalassemia trials in 2H 2017
* Qtrly loss per share $0.51
* Qtrly collaboration revenue $3.4 million versus $3.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 24 French bank BNP Paribas on Wednesday agreed to pay $350 million to New York’s banking regulator to resolve a probe of misconduct in its foreign exchange business.
May 24 Activist investor Daniel Loeb's Third Point LLC said Dow Chemical and DuPont could create $20 billion in additional shareholder value by tweaking their plan to split into three companies following the merger.
* Says Asia is "strong", emerging markets and Europe are "improving"