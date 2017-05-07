版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 8日 星期一

BRIEF-Accenture acquires creative, design agencies The Monkeys and Maud

May 7 Accenture Plc:

* Accenture acquires creative and design agencies The Monkeys and Maud to expand its customer experience capabilities in Australia and New Zealand

* Says terms of transaction were not disclosed. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
