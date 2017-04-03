版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 4日 星期二 00:21 BJT

BRIEF-Accenture acquires Genfour

April 3 Accenture Plc:

* Accenture acquires Genfour, expands its capabilities in intelligent automation services

* Terms of transaction were not disclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
