BRIEF-Accenture acquires Intrepid, expands capabilities to help brands transform mobile user experiences as connected devices soar

June 28 Accenture Plc

* Accenture acquires Intrepid, expands capabilities to help brands transform mobile user experiences as connected devices soar

* Accenture Plc - Intrepid is now part of Accenture digital

* Accenture Plc - Intrepid's 150 employees have joined Accenture Digital as a result of deal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
