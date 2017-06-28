BRIEF-Accenture acquires Intrepid, expands capabilities to help brands transform mobile user experiences as connected devices soar

BRIEF-McCormick Q2 earnings per share $0.79
* McCormick reports strong sales and profit growth in second quarter
June 28 Accenture Plc
* Accenture acquires Intrepid, expands capabilities to help brands transform mobile user experiences as connected devices soar
* Accenture Plc - Intrepid is now part of Accenture digital
* Accenture Plc - Intrepid's 150 employees have joined Accenture Digital as a result of deal
LONDON, June 29 Royal Dutch Shell's Prelude floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) ship has left a shipyard in South Korea for its destination offshore northwest Australia, the company said on Thursday.
* Gold standard reports increased oxide gold resource and approval of an exploration EA at the Dark Star Deposit, Carlin Trend, Nevada