版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 10日 星期一 20:59 BJT

BRIEF-Accenture and Biocelerate collaborate to advance biopharmaceutical innovation

April 10 Accenture Plc

* Accenture and Biocelerate collaborate to advance biopharmaceutical innovation through increased insights in research & development Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐