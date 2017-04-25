BRIEF-Accenture federal services awarded contract by TSA

April 25 Accenture Plc

* Accenture awarded contract to bring Agile services to TSA

* Accenture federal services has been awarded a contract by transportation security administration

* Accenture Plc - contract, which has a one-year base and three one-year options, is worth a total of $64 million

* Accenture Plc - contract calls for AFS to provide a range of it services led by agile development teams in TSA's existing technology environment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: