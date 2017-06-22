BRIEF-Accenture reports Q3 earnings per share $1.05

June 22 Accenture Plc
* Accenture reports strong third-quarter fiscal 2017 results
* Q3 earnings per share $1.52 excluding items
* Q3 earnings per share $1.05
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.52 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees Q4 2017 revenue $8.85 billion to $9.1 billion
* Sees Q4 2017 revenue up 5 percent to 8 percent in local
currency
* Says Accenture updates business outlook for fiscal 2017
* Quarterly new bookings were $9.8 billion, with record
consulting bookings of $5.2 billion and outsourcing bookings of
$4.6 billion
* Says now expects GAAP operating margin for full fiscal
year to be approximately 13.3 percent
* Says for fiscal 2017, company continues to expect
operating cash flow to be in range of $4.6 billion to $4.9
billion
* Says outlook for full 2017 fiscal year now assumes that
foreign-exchange impact on its results in u.s. Dollars will be
negative 1 percent
* Says consulting net revenues for quarter were $4.82
billion, an increase of 4 percent in U.S. dollars
* Quarterly outsourcing net revenues were $4.05 billion, an
increase of 6 percent in U.S. dollars and 7 percent in local
currency
* Says gross margin for quarter was 32.8 percent, compared
with 31.9 percent for Q3 last year
* Says in May 2017, co recorded a settlement charge of
approximately $510 million, pre-tax, in connection with
termination of its U.S. pension plan
* Q4 revenue view $8.93 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says now expects FY 2017 diluted GAAP EPS to be in range
of $5.37 to $5.44, including $0.47 impact of pension settlement
charge
* FY2017 earnings per share view $5.86 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Says excluding settlement charge, company now expects EPS
to be in range of $5.84 to $5.91 for 2017
* Says revenues before reimbursements for Q3 of fiscal 2017
were $8.87 billion, compared with $8.43 billion
* Q3 revenue view $8.83 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
