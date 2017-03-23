版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 24日 星期五 05:05 BJT

BRIEF-Accenture says based on current and projected future demand, increased headcount, to about 401,000 as of Feb 28

March 23 Accenture Plc

* Accenture - Based on current and projected future demand, increased headcount, to about 401,000 as of Feb 28, 2017, versus about 373,000 as of Feb 29, 2016 Source text: [bit.ly/2mZhaOG] Further company coverage:
