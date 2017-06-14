版本:
BRIEF-Accenture says ‍will achieve a gender-balanced workforce by 2025​

June 14 Accenture Plc

* Accenture Plc says ‍will achieve a gender-balanced workforce, with 50 percent women and 50 percent men, by 2025​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
