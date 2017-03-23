版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 24日 星期五 01:04 BJT

BRIEF-Accenture to buy First Annapolis

March 23 Accenture Plc:

* Accenture to acquire First Annapolis, enhancing its consulting and advisory capabilities in payments

* Terms of transaction were not disclosed

* Acquisition, which is subject to customary closing conditions, is expected to close within 30 days Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
