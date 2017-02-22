版本:
BRIEF-Acco Brands Corp reports Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.32/shr

Feb 22 Acco Brands Corp

* Acco Brands Corporation reports fourth quarter 2016 results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.32

* Q4 earnings per share $0.06

* Q4 sales $437.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $431.3 million

* Q4 same store sales fell 3 percent

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.05 to $1.09

* Sees FY 2017 sales up 22 to 26 percent

* Acco Brands Corp sees FY 2017 adjusted free cash flow is expected to be approximately $150 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
