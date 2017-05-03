版本:
BRIEF-ACCO Brands posts adjusted earnings of $0.04 per share

May 3 ACCO Brands Corp

* ACCO brands corporation reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.04

* Q1 earnings per share $0.03

* Q1 sales $359.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $342.6 million

* Q1 same store sales fell 5 percent

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.07 to $1.10

* Sees FY 2017 sales up 22 to 26 percent

* ACCO Brands Corp - excluding effects of Esselte and Pelikan Artline acquisitions and foreign exchange, comparable sales declined 5% in quarter

* ACCO Brands Corp - reiterates its expectations for 2017 revenue and adjusted free cash flow Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
