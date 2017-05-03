BRIEF-ACCO Brands posts adjusted earnings of $0.04 per share

BRIEF-H&R REIT announces adoption of new compensation program, board expansion
* There will be caps on short term and long term performance awards for executives
May 3 ACCO Brands Corp
* ACCO brands corporation reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.04
* Q1 earnings per share $0.03
* Q1 sales $359.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $342.6 million
* Q1 same store sales fell 5 percent
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.07 to $1.10
* Sees FY 2017 sales up 22 to 26 percent
* ACCO Brands Corp - excluding effects of Esselte and Pelikan Artline acquisitions and foreign exchange, comparable sales declined 5% in quarter
* ACCO Brands Corp - reiterates its expectations for 2017 revenue and adjusted free cash flow Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 23 The U.S. government has filed a civil lawsuit accusing Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV of using software to bypass emission controls in diesel vehicles, the Environmental Protection Agency said on Tuesday.
QUITO, May 23 Ecuador's leftist president-elect Lenin Moreno on Tuesday said he would name economics professor Carlos de la Torre as finance minister and former international oil executive Carlos Perez as oil minister.