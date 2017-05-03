版本:
BRIEF-ACCORD FINANCIAL CORP Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE C$0.15

May 3 Accord Financial Corp:

* ACCORD ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2017 RESULTS

* Q1 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE C$0.16

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE C$0.15

* Q1 REVENUE FELL 5 PERCENT TO C$6.501 MILLION

* ACCORD FINANCIAL CORP- BOOK VALUE PER SHARE AT MAR. 31, $9.13 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
