公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 22日 星期三

BRIEF-AccorHotels expects to "accelerate trend" in 2017 - CEO

Feb 22 Accorhotels Chief Executive Officer Sebastien Bazin tells a news conference:

* Expects to "accelerate trend" in 2017 after posting record 2016 Ebit and Ebit margin Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Dominique Vidalon)
