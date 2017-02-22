版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 22日 星期三 17:38 BJT

BRIEF-Accorhotels expects to double EBITDA over 5 yeas post Booster

Feb 22 Accorhotels CEO Sebastien Bazin tells a news conference:

* Expects Ebitda of AccorHotels post Booster plan to double over 5 years - ceo

* CEO says Accorhotels likely to retain around 30 percent of the property assets it plans to sell under Booster plan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Dominique Vidalon)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐