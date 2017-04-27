BRIEF-Accuray Q3 loss per share $0.06

April 27 Accuray Inc
* Q3 loss per share $0.06
* Q3 revenue $97.3 million
* Accuray Inc - gross product orders totaled $83.8 million
for 2017 fiscal Q3 compared to $56.4 million for prior fiscal
year period
* Accuray Inc qtrly ending product backlog was $450.0
million, approximately 21 percent higher than backlog at end of
prior fiscal year Q3
* Accuray Inc - 2017 outlook for gross orders growth of
approximately five percent is reaffirmed
* Accuray Inc - revenue for fiscal year is now expected to
range between $380.0 million and $390.0 million
* Accuray Inc - 2017 adjusted EBITDA is now expected to
range between $22.0 million and $26.0 million
* FY 2017 revenue view $407.2 million -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
