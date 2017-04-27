BRIEF-Accuray Q3 loss per share $0.06

April 27 Accuray Inc

* Q3 loss per share $0.06

* Q3 revenue $97.3 million

* Accuray Inc - gross product orders totaled $83.8 million for 2017 fiscal Q3 compared to $56.4 million for prior fiscal year period

* Accuray Inc qtrly ending product backlog was $450.0 million, approximately 21 percent higher than backlog at end of prior fiscal year Q3

* Accuray Inc - 2017 outlook for gross orders growth of approximately five percent is reaffirmed

* Accuray Inc - revenue for fiscal year is now expected to range between $380.0 million and $390.0 million

* Accuray Inc - 2017 adjusted EBITDA is now expected to range between $22.0 million and $26.0 million

* FY 2017 revenue view $407.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S