BRIEF-Accuray reports prelim data from phase I trial of breast cancer cure treated with Cyberknife System

May 2 Accuray Inc

* Prelim data from phase I trial evaluating adjuvant stereotactic partial breast irradiation in early stage breast cancer patients treated with Cyberknife System

* S-PBI provides more convenient treatment option than hypofractionated whole-breast irradiation with no compromise in tolerability or short-term efficacy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
