FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 天前
BRIEF-Accuray sees Q4 revenue about $111.5 million to $112 million
#“通俄门”
#G20汉堡峰会
#半岛局势
#2017年夏季达沃斯
#图片精选
频道
专题
调查：美联储料在9月宣布缩减资产负债表 并于第四季升息
路透调查
调查：美联储料在9月宣布缩减资产负债表 并于第四季升息
综述：中国楼市继续稳步降温 一线领跌三线热度犹在
深度分析
综述：中国楼市继续稳步降温 一线领跌三线热度犹在
专访：保时捷考虑弃用柴油引擎 推出电动车--执行长
国际财经
专访：保时捷考虑弃用柴油引擎 推出电动车--执行长
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月17日 / 晚上8点25分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-Accuray sees Q4 revenue about $111.5 million to $112 million

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 17 (Reuters) - Accuray Inc

* Accuray announces preliminary fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017 results

* Sees Q4 revenue about $111.5 million to $112 million

* Sees FY revenue about $382.8 million to $383.3 million

* Accuray Inc says ending backlog as of June 30 is expected to be approximately $453 million

* Accuray expects to finish fiscal year with approximately $108 million in cash, cash equivalents & investments

* Accuray Inc says gross product orders for Q4 are expected to be approximately $86 million

* Preliminary revenue and product order results for Q4 and fiscal year 2017 expected to be in line with guidance provided in april

* Q4 revenue view $111.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 revenue view $382.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below