BRIEF-Ace aviation reports 2016 annual results

April 28 Ace Aviation Holdings Inc:

* Ace Aviation reports 2016 annual results

* Ace's only remaining assets as at April 28, 2017 consist of cash in an aggregate amount of approximately $6.7 million

* Dissolution of Ace will occur by end of Q3 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
