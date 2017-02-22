版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 22日 星期三 22:25 BJT

BRIEF-Ace Hardware posts Q4 revenue $1.2 billion, up 5.8 pct

Feb 22 Ace Hardware Corp

* Ace Hardware reports record revenues, profits and patronage dividend

* Q4 revenue rose 5.8 percent to $1.2 billion

* Ace Hardware Corp - Q4 net income of $21.5 million, an increase of 77.7 percent from last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐