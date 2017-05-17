版本:
BRIEF-Ace Hardware says Q1 same store sales fell 3 pct

May 17 Ace Hardware Corp

* Ace Hardware reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 revenue rose 0.1 percent to $1.2 billion

* Q1 same store sales fell 3 percent

* Ace Hardware Corp - qtrly net income of $28.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
