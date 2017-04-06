BRIEF-AcelRx Pharma says DSUVIA resulted in 3-point reduction in pain intensity within 60 minutes of administration

April 6 AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* AcelRx Pharmaceuticals presenting comprehensive DSUVIA clinical trial results at ASRA's annual regional anesthesiology and acute pain medicine meeting

* AcelRx Pharma -DSUVIA may have benefit as non-invasive analgesic modality in certain settings requiring short-term treatment of acute moderate-to-severe pain

* AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc- no statistical separation was observed between active and placebo-controlled groups for dsuvia

* AcelRx Pharmaceuticals - in emergency department study, DSUVIA resulted in a 3-point reduction in pain intensity within 60 minutes of administration