BRIEF-AcelRx Pharma says DSUVIA resulted in 3-point reduction in pain intensity within 60 minutes of administration

BRIEF-Cellcom Israel reports first quarter EPS of ILS 0.25
* Qtrly service revenues totaled NIS 739 million ($203 million) compared to NIS 774 million ($213 million) in Q1 last year
April 6 AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc:
* AcelRx Pharmaceuticals presenting comprehensive DSUVIA clinical trial results at ASRA's annual regional anesthesiology and acute pain medicine meeting
* AcelRx Pharma -DSUVIA may have benefit as non-invasive analgesic modality in certain settings requiring short-term treatment of acute moderate-to-severe pain
* AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc- no statistical separation was observed between active and placebo-controlled groups for dsuvia
* AcelRx Pharmaceuticals - in emergency department study, DSUVIA resulted in a 3-point reduction in pain intensity within 60 minutes of administration Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Qtrly service revenues totaled NIS 739 million ($203 million) compared to NIS 774 million ($213 million) in Q1 last year
ZURICH, May 24 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday.
TOKYO, May 24 Chinese stocks fell and the Australian dollar skidded on Wednesday after Moody's downgraded its sovereign credit rating on China, adding to worries about the global impact of slowing growth and rising debt in Asia's economic powerhouse.