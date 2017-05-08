版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 9日 星期二 04:18 BJT

BRIEF-AcelRx Pharmaceuticals reports Q1 total revenue $3.1 million

May 8 AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc

* AcelRx Pharmaceuticals reports first quarter 2017 financial results and provides corporate update

* Q1 loss per share $0.34

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* AcelRx Pharmaceuticals - As of March 31, AcelRx had cash, cash equivalents and investments of $72.3 million, compared to $80.3 million at December 31, 2016

* Q1 total revenue $3.1 million versus $3.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐