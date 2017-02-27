BRIEF-Acelrx says U.S. app to market painkiller Dsuvia accepted by FDA

BRIEF-Concert pharmaceuticals announces shareholder approval of CTP-656 asset purchase agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals
* Concert pharmaceuticals announces shareholder approval of CTP-656 asset purchase agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals
Feb 27 Acelrx Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Acelrx pharmaceuticals' new drug application for dsuvia accepted for filing with pdufa date of october 12, 2017
* Acelrx pharma- fda communicated it plans to hold advisory committee meeting to review dsuvia application, date of meeting is yet to be determined Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Concert pharmaceuticals announces shareholder approval of CTP-656 asset purchase agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals
* Indexes up: Dow 0.15 pct, S&P 0.08 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
* Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation announces increase to bought deal financing