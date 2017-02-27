版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 27日 星期一 20:16 BJT

BRIEF-Acelrx says U.S. app to market painkiller Dsuvia accepted by FDA

Feb 27 Acelrx Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Acelrx pharmaceuticals' new drug application for dsuvia accepted for filing with pdufa date of october 12, 2017

* Acelrx pharma- fda communicated it plans to hold advisory committee meeting to review dsuvia application, date of meeting is yet to be determined Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
