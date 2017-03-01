版本:
BRIEF-Acerus files a new drug submission for Gynoflor(TM) in Canada

March 1 Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation

* Acerus files a new drug submission for Gynoflor(TM) in Canada

* Acerus Pharmaceuticals - NDA for gynoflor for treatment of symptoms of vaginal atrophy, for restoration of vaginal flora following use of anti-infectives Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
