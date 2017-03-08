版本:
2017年 3月 8日

BRIEF-Acerus Q4 revenue $1.8 million

March 8 Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation

* Acerus reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results

* Acerus Pharmaceuticals corporation qtrly revenue $1.8 million versus $8.1 million for Q4 in 2015

* Acerus Pharmaceuticals corporation qtrly diluted earnings per share $0.00 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
