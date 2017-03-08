BRIEF-Acerus Q4 revenue $1.8 million

BRIEF-AMIRA NATURE FOODS OBTAINED A NATIONAL LISTING WITH REWE GROUP
* EXPANDED ITS DISTRIBUTION FOOTPRINT IN GERMANY BY OBTAINING A NATIONAL LISTING WITH REWE GROUP, A GERMAN RETAILER
March 8 Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation
* Acerus reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
* Acerus Pharmaceuticals corporation qtrly revenue $1.8 million versus $8.1 million for Q4 in 2015
* Acerus Pharmaceuticals corporation qtrly diluted earnings per share $0.00
WASHINGTON, May 24 U.S. home resales fell more than expected in April, weighed down by a chronic shortage of houses on the market that is keeping prices elevated and sidelining prospective buyers.
NEW DELHI, May 24 India approved on Wednesday a long-awaited policy to boost local defence manufacturing by effectively picking industry champions that would tie up with foreign players and make high-tech defence equipment.