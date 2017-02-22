版本:
BRIEF-Achaogen Inc says strategic milestone achieved in TDM Assay development

Feb 22 Achaogen Inc

* Achaogen Inc says strategic milestone achieved in TDM Assay development

* Achaogen Inc says Thermo Fisher Scientific to develop and then commercialize its assay for measuring concentration of plazomicin

* Achaogen Inc says achieved a strategic milestone in their ongoing efforts to develop an assay enabling therapeutic drug management of plazomicin

* Plans to submit a new drug application (NDA) for plazomicin to Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in second half of 2017

* Says also plans to submit a marketing authorization application (MAA) to European Medicines Agency (EMA) in 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
