BRIEF-Achaogen reports Q1 loss per share $0.93

BRIEF-Adobe Systems Inc sees Q3 earnings per share about $0.72
* Adobe Systems Inc sees Q3 gaap earnings per share about $0.72; sees Q3 non-gaap earnings per share about $1.00
May 8 Achaogen Inc
* Achaogen reports first quarter 2017 financial results and provides corporate update
* Q1 loss per share $0.93
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.54 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Achaogen Inc - plazomicin registration activities on track; nda submission planned for second half of 2017
* Achaogen Inc - plan to initiate a phase 1 c-scape clinical trial program in Q2 of 2017
* Achaogen Inc - contract revenue totaled $7.5 million for Q1 of 2017 compared to $5.8 million for same period of 2016.
* Cypress Semiconductor stockholders elect both CypressFirst nominees to Cypress board
AUSTIN, Texas, June 20 About 10 to 15 people were injured by turbulence on a United Airlines flight between Panama City and Houston on Tuesday, the Houston Fire Department said.