BRIEF-Achaogen reports Q1 loss per share $0.93

May 8 Achaogen Inc

* Achaogen reports first quarter 2017 financial results and provides corporate update

* Q1 loss per share $0.93

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.54 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Achaogen Inc - plazomicin registration activities on track; nda submission planned for second half of 2017

* Achaogen Inc - plan to initiate a phase 1 c-scape clinical trial program in Q2 of 2017

* Achaogen Inc - contract revenue totaled $7.5 million for Q1 of 2017 compared to $5.8 million for same period of 2016.