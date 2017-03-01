版本:
2017年 3月 2日

BRIEF-Achaogen says Plazomicin NDA submission planned for second half of 2017

March 1 Achaogen Inc

* Achaogen inc- plazomicin nda submission planned for second half of 2017

* Achaogen inc- plan to initiate clinical trial of orally-administered antibacterial candidate for esbl+ infections, c-scape, in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
