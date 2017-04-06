BRIEF-Achillion announces initiation of patient dosing in phase 2 study of ACH-4471

April 6 Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Achillion announces initiation of patient dosing in phase 2 study of ACH-4471 for paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria

* Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc - interim results from phase 2 open-label study of ACH-4471 are anticipated during q2 of 2017

* Achillion - look forward to evaluating ACH-4471 in phase 2 trial for patients with C3 glomerulopathy that co plans initiate during H2 of this year