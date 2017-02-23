版本:
中国
2017年 2月 24日

BRIEF-Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc says files for mixed shelf of upto $250 million

Feb 23 Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc says files for mixed shelf of upto $250 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2l58Pa8) Further company coverage:
