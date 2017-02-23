BRIEF-Achillion Pharmaceuticals Q4 revenue $15 million

Feb 23 Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Achillion reports 2016 fourth quarter and year-end
financial results
* Sees FY 2017 loss per share $0.70 to $0.75
* Q4 revenue $15 million
* Q4 revenue view $0 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Expects that research and development expenses during 2017
will be approximately $75 - 80 million
* Net cash used in operating activities in 2017 will be
approximately $70 - 75 million
* FY2017 earnings per share view $-0.40 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: