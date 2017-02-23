版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 24日 星期五 05:29 BJT

BRIEF-Achillion Pharmaceuticals Q4 revenue $15 million

Feb 23 Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Achillion reports 2016 fourth quarter and year-end financial results

* Sees FY 2017 loss per share $0.70 to $0.75

* Q4 revenue $15 million

* Q4 revenue view $0 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Expects that research and development expenses during 2017 will be approximately $75 - 80 million

* Net cash used in operating activities in 2017 will be approximately $70 - 75 million

* FY2017 earnings per share view $-0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐